Pnm Res (PNM) Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $783,020; Zendesk (ZEN) Position Held by Whale Rock Capital Management Llc

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 61.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 16,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 10,419 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493,000, down from 27,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 228,480 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.04 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Ongoing EPS 21c; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Profit Down on Settlement Costs; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM COMPANY’S 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 208,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22M, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $74.39. About 1.16 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold PNM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na owns 87,527 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Millennium Management Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 170,715 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 100 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.05% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). 12,121 are held by Macquarie Ltd. Meeder Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,591 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,667 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Lc reported 22,756 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 32,800 shares. Charles Schwab owns 731,066 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.18 million shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 1.15M shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 12,065 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 40,957 shares to 75,200 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE) by 27,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

