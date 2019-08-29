Pnm Res (PNM) Market Valuation Rose While American Investment Services Has Cut Position; Presima Lowered Holding in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) as Stock Value Declined

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 23,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 34,604 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Rev $303.4M; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Profit Down on Settlement Costs; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review; 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 and 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES $317.9 MLN VS $330.2 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT

Presima Inc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 329,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 377,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, down from 706,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 66,566 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,587 are held by Riverhead Ltd Liability. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America invested in 126,729 shares. 86,500 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.14 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Incorporated reported 1.95 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 351,291 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio accumulated 191,914 shares. Virtu Lc owns 10,121 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,960 shares. 31,495 were reported by Rafferty Asset Lc. Moreover, Principal Fin Group Inc has 0.03% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 604,553 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Huntington Comml Bank has 257 shares. 15,500 are owned by Anson Funds Mngmt L P.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.21M for 25.25 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PNM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 31,575 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.01% or 11,758 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 121,921 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,047 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.02% or 175,813 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 13,199 shares. Advsr Asset reported 20,164 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0.01% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 29,895 shares. Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 72,855 shares. Victory Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 228,491 shares in its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership owns 221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 219,284 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.05% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).