Pnm Res (PNM) Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Costco Whsl New (COST) Position Maintained by Ipswich Investment Management Co

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 19,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 347,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.43M, down from 366,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 311,678 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates PNM Resources Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM COMPANY’S 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 Ongoing EPS $1.82-$1.92; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Profit Down on Settlement Costs; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2019 Ongoing EPS $2.04-$2.16; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, AMENDING ITS $150 MLN TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16 PER DILUTED SHARE

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 1,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 16,698 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.36 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PNM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 16,715 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Lpl Fin Limited Com has invested 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 21,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 121,921 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 16,100 shares. Miller Howard Ny has invested 0.06% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Franklin reported 0.05% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Amer Grp has 208,259 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Pathstone Family Office Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 97 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.02% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). First Manhattan invested in 0.03% or 109,250 shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 85,700 shares to 312,452 shares, valued at $16.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 38,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.