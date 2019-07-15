Pnc (PNC) Holding Maintained by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc; Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Holder Cwm Upped Stake by $670,770

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 23,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 97,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 140,994 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Pnc (PNC) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 2,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,114 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 101,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Pnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 343,168 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC)

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “PNC Financial Services (PNC) Capital Plan Included Recommendation to Increase Dividend by 20 cents per share, or 21%, to $1.15 per share – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Bank of America, PNC, and 2 Other Banks That Aced the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test – Barron’s” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdg invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 70,895 are held by Washington Tru Co. James Inv Research owns 49,593 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 45,966 are held by Private Advisor Gp Llc. Court Place Ltd Liability Com stated it has 20,739 shares. Ent Fincl Ser Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,928 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.00 million shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has 0.15% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1.16M shares. Focused Wealth reported 25 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,169 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation reported 439 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.39% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 1.51M shares. Ftb Incorporated has invested 0.34% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% stake.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03M worth of stock or 24,722 shares. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $62,844 was made by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Globeflex LP has invested 0.04% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Jefferies Group Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 102,970 shares in its portfolio. Northern holds 0% or 529,780 shares. Moreover, Secor LP has 0.07% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 11,273 shares. Citadel Limited Liability holds 194,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 232,537 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company holds 171,807 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% or 965 shares in its portfolio. Shellback Lp holds 2.45% or 700,000 shares. Congress Asset Ma stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 138,221 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 5,460 shares. Primecap Ca holds 0.02% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) or 775,000 shares. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 1.58% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Bessemer Gru Inc holds 71 shares or 0% of its portfolio.