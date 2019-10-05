Pnc Finl Svcs Grp (PNC) Market Value Rose While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Cut Position by $318,799; As Eog Resources (EOG) Share Price Declined, Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lowered Position

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp (PNC) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 115,162 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.81M, down from 117,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 2.06 million shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC)

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 15,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 146,310 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.63M, down from 161,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 2.48 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.32% or 825,984 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Baystate Wealth Ltd reported 20 shares. Axiom Invsts Llc De holds 1.15% or 452,680 shares. Moreover, Westfield Cap Mgmt Com Limited Partnership has 0.58% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 821,057 shares. 64,830 were reported by Castleark Management Lc. 8,200 were accumulated by Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 9,173 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 1.10 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Moreover, Sumitomo Life has 0.28% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Intact Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,200 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd owns 114,294 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited invested in 213,519 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Weiss Multi holds 0.59% or 239,000 shares in its portfolio. 15,889 were accumulated by Wills Financial Gru.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $709.45 million for 14.30 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,284 shares to 191,674 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 12.45 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop Inc owns 1,891 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Com holds 666 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates holds 2.36% or 119,503 shares. New Hampshire-based Charter Com has invested 0.26% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 4,888 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.83% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Leavell Invest Management Inc reported 0.04% stake. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 74,264 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Gru, Maine-based fund reported 741,856 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 2.76M shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md accumulated 4,400 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 28,700 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc reported 352,314 shares. Hm Payson And has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,324 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 13,900 shares to 159,947 shares, valued at $25.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 50,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH).