Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Valuation Rose While Edgemoor Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake; As Autozone (AZO) Valuation Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Stake by $21.60 Million

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 141,272 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.39 million, down from 144,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 2.70M shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 74,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.29 million, down from 99,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 282,484 shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Thursdayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, US Steel, Check Point Software, Applied Materials, AutoZone, Costco and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Main Street Lc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Sei Invs holds 0.09% or 24,270 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,298 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 433 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested in 3,669 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Highland Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,075 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 22,166 are owned by Chevy Chase Holding. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 10,980 shares or 1.34% of the stock. First Personal Serv holds 97 shares. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 12,895 were accumulated by Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc. Wedge Capital L LP Nc reported 38,614 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 85,256 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 13.33 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $19.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 20.24M shares to 40.53M shares, valued at $2.17B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD) by 22.76M shares in the quarter, for a total of 45.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership reported 4,600 shares. Westpac Bk reported 37,011 shares stake. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fincl Ser has 1,935 shares. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Shelton holds 0.03% or 4,008 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc owns 2,330 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 637 shares. Kbc Nv holds 65,560 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Coastline Tru Company accumulated 6,300 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Quadrant Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,745 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Atlas Browninc reported 5,640 shares stake. The Netherlands-based Pggm has invested 0.34% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ancora Limited Liability reported 9,082 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tampa Bayâ€™s banking industry reacts to latest Fed rate cut – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.49 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,472 shares to 71,082 shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 28,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).