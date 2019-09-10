Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Value Rose While Jfs Wealth Advisors Lowered Holding by $1.43 Million; Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holder Boston Partners Lifted Stake

Boston Partners increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 19,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 92,453 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 73,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 161,597 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.56. About 1.05M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 2,468 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 8,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,198 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 27,640 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp reported 777 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Smithfield Trust has 3,233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Blackrock reported 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co reported 97,001 shares. Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 575 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 15,350 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Citigroup has 27,651 shares.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fidelty Southern Gets Acquired: I’m Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Shareholders approve $750 million Ameris acquisition – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on May 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Suit accuses Ameris Bank of systematic bribes for home loans in South Carolina – Jacksonville Business Journal” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Acquire Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) in $750.7 Million Stock for Stock Deal – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameris Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 49,360 shares to 105,725 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 3.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24.70M shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Communications Ltd invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Financial Consulate Incorporated holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 9,998 shares. 16,238 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Hartford Fincl has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 5,961 shares. Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.2% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.49% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 5,639 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt holds 0.42% or 40,973 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 59,390 shares. Prudential Public holds 1.24 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 2,173 shares. Fil Limited holds 310,716 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Allstate has invested 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mcf Advisors Lc accumulated 0.04% or 1,835 shares.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,256 shares to 4,432 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.20 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank increases its line of credit – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PNC Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due October 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC donates $1M to National Museum of African American History and Culture – Washington Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 03, 2019.