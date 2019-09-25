Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Rose While Argyle Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Share Price Declined, Holder Oppenheimer & Company Trimmed Its Position

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.14 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 4,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 114,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.68 million, down from 118,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 842,314 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.10 million for 26.44 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.