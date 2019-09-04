Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Price Rose While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Decreased Holding by $644,096; Pettyjohn Wood & White Position In Enbridge (ENB) Was Boosted

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 11,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 56,299 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 44,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 8.09 million shares traded or 153.51% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 4,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 403,028 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.04M, down from 407,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $126.76. About 2.00M shares traded or 6.08% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 14,250 shares to 22,202 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.