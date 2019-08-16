Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Price Rose While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Cut Position by $644,096; Second Curve Capital Stake in Meta Finl Group (CASH) Increased by $1.27 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 4,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 403,028 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.04M, down from 407,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.74. About 2.33 million shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 213,700 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Banking giant PNC to open first retail branches in Boston – Boston Business Journal” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PHOTOS: Renderings reveal plans for major upgrades to Raleigh’s PNC Arena – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.02 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,513 shares to 588,264 shares, valued at $62.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 101,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 20,521 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa holds 0.09% or 3,445 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Lc stated it has 0.54% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 43,115 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 205,566 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc. Lederer & Invest Counsel Ca invested in 3,710 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Stephens Ar has 37,376 shares. Tru Invest Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,555 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Stellar Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 1,754 shares. Oakworth Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 3,035 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The California-based Signature Estate And Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Argyle Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pinnacle Financial Partners has 4,414 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trinseo (TSE) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q2, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla Stock Moves Closer to Creating Some Value Finally – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “In Chinaâ€™s EV Bubble, Nio Stock Straddles Line Between Target and Victim – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks With Attractive Sales Growth Worth Buying Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.