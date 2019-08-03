Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake Held by Berkshire Hathaway Inc; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Smead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 21,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 855,785 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.63M, down from 877,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.165B; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan’s Daniel Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equity markets – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/04/2018 – LIA FILES CLAIM AGAINST JPMORGAN FILED IN LONDON FRIDAY; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. COMPOSITE PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.6 LAST MONTH; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 407,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 8.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, up from 8.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.82 million shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. On Thursday, February 21 the insider Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.20M shares to 53.65 million shares, valued at $2.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,868 were reported by Clean Yield Group Inc. Nippon Life Global Americas, a New York-based fund reported 46,560 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 10 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.37% or 19,234 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 45,966 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 0.18% or 166,243 shares. Oppenheimer Company Incorporated holds 0.04% or 13,056 shares. Regions Corporation owns 73,809 shares. Wagner Bowman Management holds 0.09% or 2,928 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Corporation owns 144,469 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 211,221 shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lockheed Martin Investment Management holds 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 18,600 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt Incorporated, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 124,360 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx stated it has 1.14% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.71% or 112,572 shares. Finemark Financial Bank Tru reported 171,210 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Hilltop Inc holds 0.73% or 33,755 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 418,644 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 394,528 shares. Alphaone Investment Service Llc accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or reported 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Oak Associate Oh has 0.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). D E Shaw Comm reported 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Polar Capital Llp reported 726,812 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel reported 6,072 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa reported 124,523 shares. Blackrock invested in 1% or 221.95M shares. Oakwood Mgmt Lc Ca holds 94,216 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 143,152 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

