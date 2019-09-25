Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake Has Lifted by Salzhauer Michael; Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Holder Dudley & Shanley Has Upped Position by $435,000

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 229,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65 million, up from 214,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 12.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America’s global capital markets head departs for Silver Lake; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 530.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 36,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97 million, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $140.49. About 213,237 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 27,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,611 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

