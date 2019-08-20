Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake Has Lifted by Amg Funds Llc; Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Upped Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Stake

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.2. About 1.47 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 115,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 2.62 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.07 million, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 3.90M shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Equifax names Graphic Packaging executive as new CHRO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Containerboard stocks crumble – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 808,663 shares to 174,615 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 192,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,075 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Ltd Llc has 50 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.34% or 107,721 shares. Maverick Cap, Texas-based fund reported 8.15M shares. Anchor Bolt Lp has 2.62M shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated holds 1.49 million shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 24,159 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 546,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 4.59 million shares. Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 212 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 0.03% or 1.03 million shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 0.02% or 81,167 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital stated it has 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.21% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 3.68M shares. American Century Cos has 16.90M shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 3.61M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.06% or 14,645 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 73,957 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 20,793 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 0.79% or 652,285 shares. Connors Investor Ser has invested 1.39% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 271,432 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 7,758 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A invested in 17,728 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.44% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,076 shares. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ing Groep Nv reported 67,461 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 6,818 shares.