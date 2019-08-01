Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Washington Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.01 Million; Boeing Co/The (BA) Market Value Declined While Symphony Asset Management Upped Holding by $303,276

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 10,424 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 18,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $142.1. About 873,405 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 796 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,819 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $342.29. About 2.06 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 1.68M shares to 363,313 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 11,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,885 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 108,630 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 11,832 shares. Moreover, Twin Management Inc has 1.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 69,082 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Company holds 2,152 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Colorado-based Shine Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd holds 0.09% or 2,484 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has 0.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Orrstown Finance Service reported 0.77% stake. Stearns Finance Gru has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hartford Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,027 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 658 shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Limited Liability Com has invested 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Llc owns 17,568 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sky Invest Limited Liability Co reported 35,889 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, Smith Howard Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Greystone Managed invested in 0.49% or 68,088 shares. Washington Comm accumulated 70,895 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.18% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 43,456 shares. Shelton Cap invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Df Dent has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 2,650 were reported by Fiera Cap. Washington Cap Management holds 10,424 shares. The Ohio-based Foster And Motley has invested 0.21% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 397,048 are owned by River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 27,835 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. On Thursday, February 21 Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 500 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.55 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.