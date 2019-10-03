Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lowered Holding; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Robecosam Ag Boosted Position

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 33,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 220,965 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10 million, up from 187,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 201,986 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 39,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41M, down from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.16. About 45,947 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 46,000 shares to 274,490 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 64,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.98 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

