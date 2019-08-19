Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Increased Holding by $4.46 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Navellier & Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $7.24 Million

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 530.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 36,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $127.91. About 226,808 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 90.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 37,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 3,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741,000, down from 41,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $206.67. About 891,395 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares to 2,005 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,406 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr has invested 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% or 25,593 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,876 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, S&Co has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,600 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 13,135 shares. 24,495 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co. Jennison Associates has 1.10M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2,697 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 118,714 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,136 shares stake. Davis Selected Advisers holds 333,781 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 652,951 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.47% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC named Employer of the Year by disability advocate – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC expands ATM access at 7-Eleven stores across the country – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.72 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 12,972 shares to 15,003 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biospecifics Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 11,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Bearish Home Depot Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.