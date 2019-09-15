Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Maintains Position in Bank Of America (BAC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 76.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 709 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97,000, down from 2,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 2.90M shares traded or 46.23% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 127.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.82 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.89M, up from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 19/03/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Falls 40% This Year, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 137,210 shares to 194,710 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abraxas Pete Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 882,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.35 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial Advsr stated it has 0.72% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 34,366 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Michigan-based Azimuth Llc has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Boston Partners holds 119,893 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 0.23% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 2,505 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 20,793 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 70,771 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4.12 million shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.19% or 171,801 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt holds 86,421 shares. Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,337 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,748 shares. S&Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bath Savings reported 1,620 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 10,500 shares to 30,811 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,523 shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).