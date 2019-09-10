Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Lowered Position; Whitebox Advisors Raised Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $8.36 Million

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 1.66M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49M, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 2.26M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.08 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PNC Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due October 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC stops lending to private prison industry – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC provides $18.5M in financing to gardening and landscaping firm – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,187 shares to 181,981 shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

