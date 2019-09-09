Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $1.43 Million; As Enterprise Fina (EFSC) Stock Declined, Enterprise Financial Services Has Upped Stake by $8.28 Million

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.36 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Fina (EFSC) by 58.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 207,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 563,235 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.96M, up from 356,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Fina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 79,319 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fed Okays Fifth Third (FITB)-MB Financial (MBFI) Merger – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Asset Growth Aids SEI Investments (SEIC) Despite High Costs – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,101 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.23% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 645,125 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 39,806 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp accumulated 0.02% or 6,194 shares. Alphaone Inv Services Limited Liability holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 40,066 shares. Brandywine Management Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 64,264 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,391 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 46,264 shares in its portfolio. Fj Capital Limited Liability Com reported 54,598 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 1.16M shares. 71,154 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 154,555 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company holds 0.12% or 183,434 shares.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares to 667 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Morningstar Div L (FDL) by 11,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23B for 11.68 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.23% or 665,007 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 523,544 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0.13% or 120,196 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 2,876 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,216 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 59 are owned by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs. Salem Capital Mngmt holds 0.28% or 4,195 shares in its portfolio. 2,130 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 13,784 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 7,758 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt owns 52,398 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Atwood Palmer holds 3.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 179,120 shares. Moreover, Natl Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,421 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.