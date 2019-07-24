Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.43 Million; Suncor Energy (SU) Shareholder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Boosted Its Position

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 51,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 370,673 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02 million, up from 318,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 2.51M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $141.33. About 1.96M shares traded or 20.00% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 27,800 shares to 82,795 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 399,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments, Korea-based fund reported 27,835 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.22% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 61,246 shares. Reliant Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 29,420 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt invested in 2,010 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 284,706 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited invested in 0.03% or 9,556 shares. Benin accumulated 44,000 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0.05% or 431,137 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Limited invested in 2,509 shares. Schmidt P J Invest has invested 1.88% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,423 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 966 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 11,936 shares.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,621 shares to 17,632 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 667 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin also bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, February 21.