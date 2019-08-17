Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding by $1.43 Million; As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Chilton Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $3.54 Million

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 1.31M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 19,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 171,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, down from 190,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $148.61. About 1.53M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.22 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares to 667 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk) Limited invested 0.24% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0.11% stake. First Manhattan accumulated 81,919 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Co reported 6,893 shares stake. Sigma Planning has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cap Advisors Limited Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 158 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.17% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Eagle Asset Management accumulated 0.45% or 686,111 shares. Polar Cap Llp invested in 0.11% or 99,792 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.34% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 44,305 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 184,228 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,853 shares. Davis stated it has 1.77% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Congress Asset Company Ma invested in 43,456 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.17% or 6,972 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

