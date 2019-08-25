Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Upped Stake; Natixis Trimmed Its Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Holding by $2.56 Million; Share Price Rose

Natixis decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 74,552 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.41M, down from 85,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $302.68. About 166,372 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 03/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property); 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 65.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,099 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 1.91M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 9,258 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Profund Advsr Ltd has invested 0.04% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 1,132 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.07% or 2.13 million shares. 1,752 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Moreover, Psagot House Limited has 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 292 shares. Moreover, Hanseatic Ser Incorporated has 0.82% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Tru Communication Of Vermont owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.17% or 676,361 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Geode Cap Ltd holds 402,546 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 242,148 shares.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 13.45% or $0.30 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.04 million for 29.91 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 4,825 shares to 14,382 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 129,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teledyne receives $22M Navy contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teledyne Imaging’s latest industrial vision solutions featured at Automate 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Teledyne Completes Acquisition of Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Technologies – Business Wire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Taking A Look At Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDY) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank Options Pop as Financial Shares Slump – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 14,988 shares to 73,464 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,426 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).