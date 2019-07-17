Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Btc Capital Management Lifted Position; Telemus Capital Has Boosted Position in Tesla (TSLA)

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 629.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 1,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $254.86. About 9.59 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 24/05/2018 – Tesla Is Behind Competition In Self-Driving Technology; 09/05/2018 – Ford says lost truck production will hit 2nd qtr earnings; 02/04/2018 – The National Transportation Safety Board is ‘unhappy’ about Tesla’s decision to release information on an investigation of a fatal crash involving its Autopilot system; 23/05/2018 – Tesla hires a Snap exec as its engineering vice president; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Is Still Burning Cash, but Elon Musk Sees a Turning Point; 07/03/2018 – Dana Hull: ice cream SCOOP: big Tesla shareholders Baillie Gifford and T. Rowe Price are for the comp plan; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Musk compensation plan; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Says Issue Has Affected Fewer Than 0.02% of Possible Model S Cars; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk brings technology charm offensive to high tech tunnel plan; 11/05/2018 – InsideEVs: Tesla Model S, X To Mimic Model 3 – No Key Required

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 3,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,677 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 59,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $139.68. About 2.62M shares traded or 60.33% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,357 shares to 4,589 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,861 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. The insider Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03 million. Shares for $624,099 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street banks bailing on troubled US farm sector – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “PNC Financial Services (PNC) Capital Plan Included Recommendation to Increase Dividend by 20 cents per share, or 21%, to $1.15 per share – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PNC Releases Results Of Annual Dodd-Frank Company-Run Stress Test – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Cap Management stated it has 2,044 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Management Ri invested in 4,401 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Camarda Financial Llc has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 10 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Co holds 14,779 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Btc Capital Mgmt, a Iowa-based fund reported 62,677 shares. 8,186 are owned by Park Avenue Limited Liability. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Valley Natl Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,492 shares. Miller Investment Lp owns 22,060 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. 640 were accumulated by Oakworth Inc. Bahl Gaynor reported 637,318 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. 156,235 were reported by Voya Management Lc. Boys Arnold And invested in 0.06% or 3,290 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.15% or 23,900 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 9 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,489 shares to 60,473 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,982 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Llc holds 1,205 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 970,212 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 30 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Com has 80 shares. First Mercantile holds 3,500 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,251 shares. 979 are held by Partnervest Advisory Services Limited. Brown Advisory Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,528 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Research Advsr has 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Athena Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Renaissance Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Barclays Public Ltd Co has 181,364 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $19.75 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, February 5. On Monday, January 28 the insider Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40M. 16,780 shares were sold by Gracias Antonio J., worth $5.84M on Wednesday, January 16.