Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Upped Position; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB)

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 15,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 9.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC GROUP, FACEBOOK ANNOUNCE LICENSING PACTS; 05/04/2018 – Election Law: “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Sri Lanka lifts ban on Facebook imposed after spasm of communal violence; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook is the least-trusted tech company by a country mile; 08/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive– Former FCC Rob McDowell on the Facebook Privacy Scandal: `I Think this Is a Watershed Moment’; 22/03/2018 – Facebook admits to rough year after being ‘caught flat-footed’ by data leak; 19/03/2018 – Republican senator joins call for Facebook CEO to testify about data use

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 407,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, up from 8.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.59. About 1.80M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc reported 144,995 shares stake. 9,844 were reported by Atria Limited Liability Co. Jag Capital Mgmt Lc owns 12,606 shares. Trust Communication Of Vermont holds 5,263 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 25,857 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advisors holds 0.04% or 71,069 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,650 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tower Research Cap (Trc) holds 5,347 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Millennium invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 507 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt Lp. Benin Management Corp stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 707 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Company holds 14,779 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $624,099 were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22. $3.03 million worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares were sold by Reilly Robert Q.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1.32 million shares to 5.71 million shares, valued at $1.98 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc reported 2,354 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 279,807 shares. Willis Inv Counsel has 1.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Qvt Fincl Lp accumulated 33,217 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Meyer Handelman holds 7,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 54,589 were accumulated by Troy Asset Mgmt Limited. Whitnell reported 0.01% stake. Paloma Ptnrs Management Company reported 5,196 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5.32% or 116,110 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Btim Corporation has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 8.78M shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 0.54% or 56,519 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Andra Ap reported 10,600 shares stake.

