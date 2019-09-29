Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Increased Its Position by $2.22 Million as Stock Rose; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Value Rose, Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $466,830

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 36,914 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, down from 40,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 1.31M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC)

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 29.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,108 shares to 112,611 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 32,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest holds 0.84% or 471,041 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.13% or 375,593 shares. 6,550 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability. Axa owns 0.16% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 307,898 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 33,712 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 51,637 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 15,165 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,865 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 140,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 39 shares or 0% of the stock. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 13,601 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies reported 3,341 shares. Moreover, Churchill Mngmt has 0.35% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 95,431 shares. Huntington Bankshares reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,230 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt invested in 2.67% or 86,421 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 0.06% or 808 shares. 27,687 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Central Savings Bank And Trust invested in 0.04% or 1,330 shares. Field & Main National Bank holds 0.02% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri owns 0.38% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 6,460 shares. 2.76M were reported by Citadel Llc. Heartland Advisors Incorporated holds 0.65% or 64,085 shares in its portfolio. 43,978 are held by Harvey Investment Co. Washington Cap Inc stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Synovus Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 16,570 shares. Moreover, Ci Inc has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 54,350 shares. Lvm Mgmt Mi has 0.12% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,747 shares.

