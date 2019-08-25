Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Has Increased Position; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Ntv Asset Management Has Boosted by $1.21 Million Its Stake

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 30,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 24,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 1.91M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable

