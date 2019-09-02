Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Share Value Rose While Atwood & Palmer Cut Its Stake by $428,098; Tirschwell & Loewy Has Lowered Its Tiffany (TIF) Holding by $406,875 as Shares Declined

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 3,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 179,120 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.97M, down from 182,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 1.46M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Tiffany (TIF) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 3,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 327,555 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57M, down from 331,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Tiffany for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.87. About 2.00M shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Would Support New Pullman Health Clinic; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $106.00M for 24.39 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 11.43 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (IFV) by 30,320 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $48.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.