Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position Has Raised by Smith Salley & Associates; Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Holding Held by Palisade Capital Management Llc

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 3,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 69,205 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 65,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 244,926 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 11,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 228,758 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49 million, up from 217,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.38. About 15,983 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TODD A. TRAPP, ITS CFO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY ON APRIL 6, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.82; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Cap accumulated 10,424 shares or 1.45% of the stock. 2,207 were reported by Biondo Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Atlas Browninc holds 5,639 shares. Nelson Roberts Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 555 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.47% or 501,772 shares. Kentucky-based Argi Investment Services Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,904 shares. Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.14% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hudock Cap Grp invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 322 shares. The New Jersey-based Princeton Port Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.54% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Brighton Jones Limited Company invested in 8,592 shares. Cap Fin Advisers Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Co reported 11,936 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. National Investment Svcs Incorporated Wi stated it has 19,041 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 4,151 shares to 12,884 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 81,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,823 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold WTS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Los Angeles And Equity has 0.01% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 13,735 shares. Principal Group invested in 0.02% or 263,681 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 1,174 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Sei Investments Com has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 10,610 shares. Moreover, Amer Intl Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 42,550 shares. 164,141 were reported by First Tru Advsr Lp. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 4,026 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh owns 185,500 shares. 10,800 were accumulated by Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Company. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Company Nj reported 228,758 shares. 4.44M were accumulated by Blackrock. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% or 42,931 shares in its portfolio.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 12,721 shares to 398,113 shares, valued at $20.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.