Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position Boosted by Amg Funds Llc; Target Corp. (TGT) Shareholder Private Trust Co Has Upped Its Position

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 290.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 16,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,147 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 5,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $87.77. About 461,439 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $139.11. About 387,547 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares to 10,327 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,498 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. The insider Pfinsgraff Martin bought 500 shares worth $62,844. $624,099 worth of stock was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22.