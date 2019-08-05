Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Value Rose While Atwood & Palmer Has Lowered Stake; Dean Investment Associates Cut Its Astec Industries (ASTE) Holding by $1.50 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 40,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 110,985 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 151,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $701.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.13. About 109,308 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 3,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 179,120 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.97M, down from 182,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.86M shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. On Thursday, February 21 Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 500 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.19 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 6,025 shares to 232,755 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Monarch Mgmt holds 4,079 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation stated it has 44,000 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. 58,562 are owned by Amalgamated State Bank. Bryn Mawr owns 22,901 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wharton Business Gp Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 91,902 were accumulated by Bessemer Inc. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Capital Sarl has 0.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 17,485 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 307,232 shares. Kistler has invested 0.31% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Wesbanco Bancorp Inc has invested 0.55% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Highlander Limited Liability Com holds 4,853 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset has 0.48% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2.46 million shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.Deposit Shs Repr 1/4000th Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series P declares $0.3828 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 56,840 shares to 353,350 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold ASTE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 20.51 million shares or 0.10% more from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs owns 9,867 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 26 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 13,914 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 8,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 42,324 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,242 are held by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 72,949 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% or 1,823 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Grp Incorporated Lc holds 196,642 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 21,929 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Numerixs Inv Tech invested in 0.01% or 1,800 shares. 3.32M are held by Blackrock Inc. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ASTE’s profit will be $6.98M for 25.10 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Astec Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.89% negative EPS growth.