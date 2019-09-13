Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding Has Increased by Argyle Capital Management Inc; Dillon & Associates Position in United Technologies (UTX) Upped by $360,684

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 2,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 52,218 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, up from 49,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $138.34. About 2.06M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 1.20 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $323.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30,720 shares to 19,472 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.