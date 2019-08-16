Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Martin Currie LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $383,080 as Shares Rose; As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stock Declined, Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Decreased by $5.57 Million Its Position

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 69.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 44,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 19,303 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 63,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $94.94. About 263,568 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 3,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 23,503 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 26,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $126.99. About 1.31M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 4,399 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 76,900 shares. 209,823 were reported by Elk Creek Ltd Liability. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 27,568 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 212,103 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldg owns 22,500 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 62,564 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,011 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 56,161 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na holds 3,298 shares. Dupont Corp reported 0.06% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Bamco accumulated 0% or 1,977 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity. The insider Patel Sunil bought 1,000 shares worth $95,980. On Friday, August 2 the insider Davis Todd C bought $93,594. $176,583 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,375 shares to 152,245 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Box Inc by 112,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 173 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi invested in 3,747 shares. Highlander Limited Com has invested 0.37% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A reported 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Richard C Young Limited invested 2.88% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.2% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 2,016 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Morgan Stanley reported 1.33 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group Inc owns 91,902 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 86,277 shares. 11,782 are held by Foster Motley. Cap Int Limited Ca owns 14,500 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,513 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 59,390 shares. Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).