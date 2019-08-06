Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Jfs Wealth Advisors Trimmed Stake by $1.43 Million; Gagnon Securities Has Boosted Stake in Macys (M)

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 15,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 64,361 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 48,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 1.88 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY; 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 29/03/2018 – FINISH LINE INC QTRLY FINISH LINE MACY’S SALES INCREASED 8.5%; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s “every week was good” boosts forecast for year; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s has a lofty goal for its private-label business. Here’s why; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s aims to grow its private-label business to represent 40 percent of total inventory

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.98. About 258,772 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares to 140,511 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 21,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,924 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity. Shares for $3.03 million were sold by Reilly Robert Q.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares to 667 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.75 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt stated it has 18,600 shares. Somerset has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Smith Salley & holds 69,205 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Girard Prns reported 6,808 shares. Maple Mgmt stated it has 85,482 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri holds 0.36% or 6,760 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc holds 0.87% or 17,910 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.54% stake. 16,989 were reported by Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation. Martin Currie Limited owns 23,503 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.21% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Ohio-based Bartlett And Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 95,991 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc. 55,476 were accumulated by Ci Investments.