Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Greystone Managed Investments Has Lifted Holding by $473,238 as Stock Value Rose; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) by $430,000 as Valuation Declined

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 3,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 68,088 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 64,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126. About 1.54M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 6.25 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.54 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

