Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Goelzer Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $3.72 Million; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake Boosted by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 34,709 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 30,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 4.25M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 57.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 30,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 22,219 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 52,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 2.26M shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces the Early Results of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Ltd Liability Company invested 0.35% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0.06% or 5,943 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 0.05% or 14,396 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 0.36% or 191,333 shares in its portfolio. Weatherstone reported 2,250 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 0.45% or 24,275 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 696,603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv owns 687,089 shares. Nomura stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.1% or 180,517 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.02% or 32,341 shares in its portfolio. Sweden-based Rhenman Prns Asset Mngmt Ab has invested 1.8% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hodges Cap Management has 6,225 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 398,165 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC cuts ATM deal with 7-Eleven – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Bank Expands ATM Access For Customers Nationwide At 7-Eleven® Stores – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 20,137 shares to 89,486 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Inv Counsel has invested 0.71% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested 1.56% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Advisor Partners stated it has 0.27% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Putnam Invs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,201 shares. Natl Invest Wi owns 19,041 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hallmark Cap accumulated 1.74% or 129,841 shares. Hamel Assocs invested 2.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Da Davidson And invested in 109,298 shares or 0.23% of the stock. North Star Invest Management Corporation has 0.07% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). D E Shaw & Inc reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Llc stated it has 2.28M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 3,100 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 85,330 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity. 24,722 shares were sold by Reilly Robert Q, worth $3.03M.