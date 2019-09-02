Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Goelzer Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $3.72 Million; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lowered Public Storage (PSA) Stake by $2.00 Million; Market Value Rose

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 51.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 17,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $264.74. About 781,278 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 57.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 30,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 22,219 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 52,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 1.46 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 83,631 shares to 113,301 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 456,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84M shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $477.85 million for 24.16 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 0% or 2,016 shares. Moreover, Wharton Business Grp Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Hilltop Inc has 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Regent Inv Llc holds 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 4,425 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 308,821 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 3,492 shares. Greenleaf reported 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 35,814 are held by Norinchukin Comml Bank The. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation invested in 2,928 shares. Allstate stated it has 33,907 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Serv stated it has 10,513 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Bank reported 0.65% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Becker Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.76% or 387,419 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 11.43 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.