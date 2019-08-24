Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Upped Holding; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Kessler Investment Group Raised Position by $755,138

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 18,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 40,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 22,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 9,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 118,994 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, up from 109,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 1.84 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited stated it has 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 26,223 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd. Private Ocean reported 1,300 shares. Glenview National Bank Trust Dept stated it has 24,900 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability reported 5,466 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Comml Bank The stated it has 215,977 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory Services owns 1.61% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 181,613 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc stated it has 8,780 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 394,241 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.14% stake. At Bancorp holds 0.23% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 45,757 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 11,518 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt invested in 8,000 shares or 3.01% of the stock. 1.04 million are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 396 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 0.04% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.14% or 172,862 shares in its portfolio. Snow Cap LP invested in 0.01% or 1,700 shares. Ally Fin reported 0.3% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.42% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mai Mngmt invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Avalon Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,035 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Co owns 2,216 shares. Godsey Gibb Assocs holds 118,994 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 0.84% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 151,842 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Co has invested 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fiera Cap has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,650 shares. Fruth Invest has invested 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 18,473 shares to 8,049 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.