Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Financial Counselors Has Raised Its Stake by $439,200 as Stock Value Rose; Long Pond Capital LP Cut Position in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by $10.67 Million as Stock Rose

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,118 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 84,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $141.92. About 1.06 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56M, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 4.22M shares traded or 123.72% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 515,057 shares to 5.87 million shares, valued at $181.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 374,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burgundy Asset Management owns 3.82 million shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Gp has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 2.28 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 742,020 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westpac Corp owns 478,934 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 315,000 shares. Hillsdale Invest Inc accumulated 180 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Morgan Stanley reported 3.95 million shares. Boston Prns accumulated 3.05 million shares. 841,052 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 14,869 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. 24,722 shares were sold by Reilly Robert Q, worth $3.03 million.