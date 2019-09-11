Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Financial Architects Lowered Stake by $621,468; Davenport & Company Has Increased Its Qiwi (QIWI) Position by $518,112

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 81.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1,169 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143,000, down from 6,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 71,699 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Qiwi (QIWI) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 37,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.36% . The institutional investor held 161,717 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 124,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Qiwi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 4,659 shares traded. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 – QIWI: 2018 Total Net Adj Rev Guidance Assumes No Contribution From Tochka, Rocketbank Projects; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q ADJ REV 4.10B RUBLES, EST. 3.88B; 16/04/2018 – QIWI Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting; 28/03/2018 – QIWI Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Profit Down 10%-0%; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q ADJ REV 4.12B RUBLES, EST. 3.36B; 23/05/2018 – QIWI SAYS STARTING FROM 3Q’17 NO PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 15.17 RUBLES; 28/03/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +12% TO +16%; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 PAYMENT SERVICES SEGMENT NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017; 23/05/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +15% TO +20%

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.17B for 12.09 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.