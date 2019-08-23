Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Chilton Investment Co Raised Holding; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Raised Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake by $59.72 Million

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 72,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 271,432 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29 million, up from 198,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 991,493 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 133.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 948,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.25M, up from 711,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 386,906 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 892,800 shares to 370,187 shares, valued at $34.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 748,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.05M shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

