Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Argyle Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $2.22 Million; Rk Asset Management Raised Its Buckle (The) (BKE) Holding by $4.30 Million as Market Value Rose

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 217.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 253,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 369,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 116,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 652,326 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 25/05/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q EPS 87c; 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKE); 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 2.62M shares traded or 32.23% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0.54% or 49,247 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 1,523 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hexavest Inc has invested 0.7% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Court Place Limited Com reported 20,664 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 4.68 million shares. 67,519 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Montag A And Assoc Inc owns 2,406 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 60,460 shares. Bp Public holds 46,200 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 81,732 shares. Charter Trust stated it has 0.26% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 10 has invested 2.51% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Zwj Counsel Inc has 73,173 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Mngmt invested in 88,319 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold BKE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.60 million shares or 1.04% less from 31.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Swiss Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 125,675 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 922,202 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 4.28 million shares. Lifeplan Fincl has 1,823 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 24,382 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 40,339 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 26,360 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Balyasny Asset Lc reported 54,619 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 33,832 shares in its portfolio. 445,270 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 420 shares. 6,117 are owned by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Com. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 17,540 shares.

