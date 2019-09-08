Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stock Price Rose While Cutler Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake; As Waters (WAT) Stock Declined, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Upped Its Position by $2.77 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $217.24. About 473,719 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.34M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Plc reported 49,000 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,801 shares. Lederer Investment Counsel Ca holds 0.42% or 3,710 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,029 shares. Moreover, Virtu Finance Ltd has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,024 shares. Qci Asset stated it has 137,045 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Gp Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Advisory Svcs Net Limited Com holds 0.06% or 6,818 shares. Bartlett And Company Llc invested in 17,723 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 236,115 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.2% or 38,449 shares. Washington Natl Bank reported 54,592 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 10,202 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 1,169 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.05% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Chevy Chase Inc holds 0.05% or 60,332 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Service owns 1,057 shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh reported 0.22% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Lowe Brockenbrough & invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Com owns 1,868 shares. Bristol John W & Com Ny owns 1.9% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 275,384 shares. Kbc Nv owns 6,609 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

