Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stake Held by Cutler Investment Counsel Llc; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Alleghany Cut Position as Stock Price Rose

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $128. About 23,909 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 38.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 355,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 562,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.19 million, down from 917,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $365.7. About 4,079 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $320.88 million for 28.75 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Canadian Startup To Offer Its Load Board For Free – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Liberty Tax, Vitamin Shoppe, Salesforce, Roper, Permira, – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PHOTOS: Renderings reveal plans for major upgrades to Raleigh’s PNC Arena – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC stops lending to private prison industry – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.