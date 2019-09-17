Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Shareholder First United Bank Trust Raised Its Position by $582,661; As Chevron Ce (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Hexavest Has Upped by $8.50 Million Its Position

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp Ce (CVX) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 68,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.85M, up from 982,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp Ce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.78. About 1.24 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 13,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 9,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.16. About 717,195 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Horizon Inv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 49,590 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Ks has 0.97% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Horan Cap Advisors Lc owns 3,226 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Bsw Wealth Partners holds 0.21% or 4,509 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Management Co holds 0.04% or 20,895 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr has 1.8% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Corporation owns 140,558 shares. Mariner Lc holds 439,148 shares. Cap City Fl holds 33,039 shares. Argent Com reported 119,560 shares. Spectrum Grp Inc owns 1,246 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc accumulated 3,502 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 422,005 shares.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc Inc (FRTSF) by 103,507 shares to 179,594 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Ckr by 10,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,363 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Ckr (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 68,312 shares. Vontobel Asset invested in 1.15% or 1.08 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 226,695 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 74,919 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,967 shares. Amp Capital holds 0.2% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 262,801 shares. Brinker has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,502 shares. Miller Management Lp reported 22,060 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Com owns 1,734 shares. Shine Advisory Inc reported 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd reported 0.27% stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Community Retail Bank Na stated it has 9,768 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 360,552 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.