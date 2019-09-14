Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Shareholder First United Bank Trust Has Raised Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Old West Investment Management Lowered Stake

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 23,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 35,120 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 58,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 13,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 9,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 2.62M shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.15% or 3.99M shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Advsr Limited Liability has 343,578 shares. Lipe & Dalton stated it has 24,742 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. The Iowa-based Principal Group Inc Inc has invested 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fort Washington Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 576,590 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,760 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Com Bancorporation holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.26 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 2.40 million shares. Ashford Cap has 14,750 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 15,792 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 1.33M shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.46% or 20.01 million shares. Next Financial Grp Inc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). M Kraus And Comm stated it has 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 1.75 million shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspan Corp (NYSE:SSW) by 37,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.