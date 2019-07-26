Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Share Value Rose While Cutler Investment Counsel Has Increased by $7.24 Million Its Holding; Edgewood Management Lowered Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $255.98 Million; Stock Rose

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.52M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68B, down from 9.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $205.42. About 1.04M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.84. About 1.49 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 67,181 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Invesco Limited owns 3.82 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Park Avenue Securities Ltd owns 9,845 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Caxton Assocs Lp reported 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Liberty Management holds 2.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 22,060 shares. L S owns 61,040 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 5.49% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Putnam Invests Limited Com has 0.99% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tru Of Vermont reported 0.8% stake. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 442 shares. Diversified Tru reported 0.01% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 2.80M shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 56,166 shares to 6.43 million shares, valued at $1.35B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. 500 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $62,844 on Thursday, February 21.