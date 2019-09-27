Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Position Maintained by First United Bank Trust; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Valuation Rose, Holder Middleton & Co Has Decreased Its Position

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 3,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 56,233 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.30 million, down from 59,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $195.34. About 887,277 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 13,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 9,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 1.02M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PNC Chief Executive to Speak at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Here’s what’s up at PNC’s fintech subsidiary â€” starting with a new type of bank account – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Ulta Beauty Shares Were Crumbling Today – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Estee Lauder Is a Good Buy Even in a Volatile Market – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Appoints Deirdre Stanley Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. $392.00M worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

