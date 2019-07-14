Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Market Valuation Rose While Cutler Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Stake in Genpact LTD (G) Has Upped by $2.10 Million as Stock Rose

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 1.53 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genpact Ltd (G) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 59,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.40 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 430,846 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 22,475 shares to 103,745 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 270,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,815 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 377,620 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Farmers And Merchants Invests stated it has 650 shares. Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Hahn Capital Management holds 959,270 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 39,100 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 564,002 shares. Dupont Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 30,200 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.50M shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Moreover, Westwood Holdg has 0.13% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 134,375 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 179,755 shares. 2,472 are owned by Synovus Corporation.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.