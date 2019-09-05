Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holding Maintained by Cutler Investment Counsel Llc; Wellcare (Wcg) (WCG) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lowered Position by $1.21 Million

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 483,154 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Wellcare (Wcg) (WCG) by 31.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 4,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Wellcare (Wcg) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $270.17. About 64,202 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG)

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $193.20 million for 17.59 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle(Orcl) (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,785 shares to 194,375 shares, valued at $10.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar(Len) (NYSE:LEN).

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.