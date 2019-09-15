Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holder Donaldson Capital Management Lifted Holding; Bio (TECH) Shareholder Jackson Square Partners Has Boosted Position

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 19,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 226,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.06 million, up from 206,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 2.62M shares traded or 32.23% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 26,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 909,112 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.54 million, up from 882,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $200.95. About 235,427 shares traded or 43.09% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PNC Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due October 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC provides $18.5M in financing to gardening and landscaping firm – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial (PNC) to Open Branches in Untapped Markets – Zacks.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B & reported 1,740 shares stake. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.12% or 9,110 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Management accumulated 5,121 shares. State Street owns 20.48M shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 808 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 395,971 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Architects Incorporated invested in 6,030 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.44% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Janney Ltd Liability Company reported 102,869 shares stake. Dean Invest Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.45% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Westpac Banking owns 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 37,011 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 208,575 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cadence Comml Bank Na accumulated 12,759 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 96,861 shares.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 1,503 shares to 2,610 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Growth Etf (VUG) by 9,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,920 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mcap Vl Idx (VOE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $132,530 activity. 500 shares were bought by BAUMGARTNER ROBERT V, worth $95,530.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 169 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 919,601 shares. 5,186 are held by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability. Sun Life invested in 2,230 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sei Investments holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 245,631 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Carroll Financial Assoc accumulated 0% or 84 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 84,641 shares. 43,200 are held by Us Natl Bank De. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 47,344 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp Incorporated stated it has 46,590 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 95,614 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Raymond James And has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Citigroup Inc accumulated 3,795 shares.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $19.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 123,351 shares to 6.22M shares, valued at $301.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc Com (NASDAQ:HAS) by 346,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US IPO Weekly Recap: Tech and life sciences fare well while SmileDirectClub falls flat in 6-IPO week – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/13/2019: MTSL,MDLA,PCYG – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wall Street dips as tech stocks lag; trade hopes cushion fall – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Line May Include Ultra Wide Band Tech – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.